Denver residents can expect a slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., Sunday, then a chance of snow after 9 a.m., mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. today until 9 a.m., Monday. Wind chill values as low as -11 with north northeast winds between 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

The Park Range and the northern Front Range mountains will see steady light to moderate snowfall throughout the day today and tonight. Snowfall rates will be between 0.5 to 1 inch per hour for much of the day with rates up to 2 inches per hour possible. Total snowfall amounts through the day on Monday will be between 8 to 18 inches. Expect snow-covered roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Across the I-70 mountain corridor, flurries and light snow showers are expected today with minimal impact to travel beyond the snow that is already on the roads. Light snow, with accumulations generally around an inch, will fall late this afternoon and through the evening across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

Very cold temperatures will persist today with highs in the single digits across the plains. Lows tonight will drop below 0 F across the I-25 corridor and plains with some spots reaching as cold as -10 F.

Monday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -13. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 36. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.