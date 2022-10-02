Denver residents can expect a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today and early this evening over the mountains. Scattered coverage can be expected over the plains. Some of the storms could produce wind gusts to 40 mph and small hail. Limited flash flooding is also possible today over the alpine burn areas.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.