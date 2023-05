Denverites can expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a high around 62, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

As far as rain goes, there's a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. with chances rising to 50% after 7 p.m. The likelihood of rain increases even more on Sunday to 60%.

It shouldn't get too windy as breezes are expected to range between 5-10 mph.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.