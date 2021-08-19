Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and other hazardous weather hit Denver and several other Front Range-cities Thursday afternoon, delaying flights and prompting sporadic tornado warnings to go into effect.
The chance for tornadoes began at around 3:15 p.m., with warnings being issued in Douglas, Adams, and Weld counties, then again at 4 p.m., half an hour after the first warnings expired, in Douglas and Elbert counties. At around 4:30 p.m., a new tornado warning, set to expire at 5 p.m., was issued in Phillips County near Amherst.
At around 5 p.m., that warning was extended until 5:30, and expanded to include Holyoke, where a flash flood warning was issued at around the same time until 8:15 p.m.
Those warnings came on top of storms potentially producing heavy hail — the size of a tennis ball in some cases, like in Masters or Roggen — in the Front Range region, and heavy rain that moved through Denver and its surrounding areas and delayed flights at the Denver International Airport.
Arriving and departing passengers should expect delays due to weather. #cowx— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 19, 2021
Severe thunderstorms were also warned throughout the Front Range, including central Arapahoe and Adams counties.
Showers started out at a 20% chance in the morning and increased to a 60% chance by 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Winds were gusty, with the strongest gales around 22 mph and some areas near seeing gusts up to 60 mph, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85 degrees and an overnight low of 56 degrees, the agency said.
Storms continue with a 30% chance before 10 p.m. with more gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Rain and thunderstorms could linger until Friday morning but skies are expected to clear during the afternoon and stay clear into next week, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 6 to 13 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 14 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.