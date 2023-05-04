Thunderstorms and showers are likely to hit Denver Thursday, accompanied by warm temperatures and variable winds.

There’s an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. Expect a high of 74 degrees, with light winds rolling through from the northwest. Winds will range from 6 to 11 mph in the morning, with gusts reaching upwards of 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the early evening before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 44 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m. Expect sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Saturday: Expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 73 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 71 degrees.

Monday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 73 degrees.