Above-average temperatures, winds and partly sunny skies are expected in Denver Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures will likely reach 80 degrees with winds between 6 and 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph and partly sunny skies, the agency said.
Chances of showers and high wind are possible Friday, the weather service said.
More sunshine, wind and above average temperatures are forecast Saturday with overnight rain expected Sunday, the agency said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Windy, with winds between 6 to 11 mph becoming 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees . Breezy, with wind between 14 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Monday: A slight chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.