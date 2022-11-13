Denver residents can expect a high near 36 Monday in the start of a frigid, potentially snowy week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A slight chance of snow overnight between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., could accompany Monday's unseasonably cold temperatures. The normal maximum high for Nov. 14 is roughly 54, according to NWS climate data. Another system could bring "a shot of light snow" to the higher terrain as well overnight.
Tuesday could see a high near 37, while Wednesday can expect a high near 41.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.