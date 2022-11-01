The first day of November is expected to be warm, dry and breezy with a high near 71, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The mid-week warmup continues with a high near 70 is possible Wednesday, roughly 11 degrees warmer than the normal maximum temperature of about 59 degrees for Nov. 2. Conditions could change drastically with a high near 49 and wet weather forecast for Thursday.
A 30% chance of snow showers is forecast for Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 10-15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.