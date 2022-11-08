Denver residents can expect dry, warm and breezy conditions Tuesday with a high near 70 and wind gusts possibly reaching 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wednesday's high could also reach near 70. The warmer conditions could bring wind speeds up to around 30 mph in the urban areas and around 50 mph in the mountains and eastern plains, according to the NWS. Due to the wind speeds and warm temps, a Fire Weather Watch is set to be in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Denver and plains east of the metro area.
But a storm system could enter the Denver area Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing temps back down to highs in the 40s by the end of the week and a 20% chance of snow on Thursday.
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday 11AM-7PM MST. Wind gusts up to 40mph and R.H. down to 11%. Use caution when burning or doing activities that cause sparks. #cowx pic.twitter.com/zQe93ciumj— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 7, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 9-14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 9-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: A 20% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51.