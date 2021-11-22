Monday kicks off the week with above-average temperatures and sunny skies in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach 67 degrees, 17 degrees above the normal high of 50 for Nov. 22, with no signs of clouds or precipitation.
Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to 35 degrees with clear skies, the agency said.
On Tuesday temperatures are expected to hit at a high of 66 degrees with gusty winds up to 24 mph, the weather service said.
Chances of snow are anticipated Wednesday, the agency said.
But precipitation disappears by Thanksgiving Day which is likely to be cool, dry and sunny with a high of 53 degrees, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 11 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach 24 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.