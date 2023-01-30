11:00 a.m.:

Flightaware is reporting 177 delays and 103 cancelations at Denver International Airport as of 11 a.m.

A handful of schools and organizations in the Denver metro area and in northern Colorado have announced closures and delays on Monday as temperatures are expected to again remain in the single-digits, according to the National Weather Service.

Click or tap here for a list of delays and closures.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, 91 flights were canceled at DIA and 95 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

A wind chill advisory is in effect today until 9 a.m., as wind chill values as low as -13 with north northeast winds between 3 to 6 mph. Snow is possible in the afternoon between 12-4 p.m., and chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Denver reached a low of -10 Monday morning, tying the previous record low for the date set in 1985, the service said.

An additional 4-8 inches of snow is expected to continue in the Gore, Park and Medicine Bow ranges with heaviest impacts expected near Rocky Mountain National Park through Monday afternoon. A winter storm warning is in effect for those areas, and drivers should plan ahead for snow-covered roads and other hazards.

A wind chill advisory extends across the eastern plains and I-25 corridor Monday, as wind chill values reached as low as -25 Monday morning and could drop to -20 again into Tuesday morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -12. South wind 3-5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.