A large snowstorm is predicted to roll through metro Denver and the northeastern plains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Freezing temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low around 32 degrees.
5 p.m. Tuesday: The number of canceled and delayed flights at DIA has increased. There are now 178 canceled flights and 140 delayed flights at DIA.
4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Latest snowfall reports across Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:
- Wolf Creek Pass: 36 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 18 inches
- Rockwood: 15.2 inches
- Molas Pass: 12 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 8 inches
- Mount Crested Butte: 8 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 7 inches
- Ouray: 6.8 inches
- Monarch Pass: 6 inches
- Durango: 4.9 inches
- Telluride: 4.5 inches
3:24 p.m. Tuesday: Over 120 flights are delayed at Denver International Airport. Just before 3:30 p.m., DIA delayed 126 flights and canceled another 178. 16 percent of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled and 29% of Frontier flights.
1:48 p.m. Tuesday: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon after a multi-vehicle crash. The closure is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening.
10:50 a.m. Tuesday: Colorado State Patrol is asking the public across the state to avoid travel Wednesday in wake of snow expected Tuesday night.
If travel is unavoidable on Wednesday, CSP has provided some helpful tips to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for the storm.
. Ensure tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”
. Refill washer fluid
. Check windshield wipers, and replace if needed
. Check to ensure all vehicle’s systems are functioning properly
. Hybrid and electric cars should be charged over night as colder temperatures drain the battery
. Drive slowly
. Scrape all windows of ice and remove all snow from your vehicle
. Check weather throughout your route and be prepared for changing conditions
CSP troopers suggest travelers to take ‘necessary precautions’ in cases of being stranded.
. Stay with your stranded vehicle, and place bright markers on the vehicle’s windshield or antenna
. Bring extra warm clothing, snow boots, and blankets, along with food and water in the event you are stranded for a significant period
. Carry a portable charger and charging bank to ensure ability to call for help
If traveling Wednesday, stay alert for first responders working in these adverse conditions, along with stranded motorist, CSP said in a press release.