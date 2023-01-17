Jan 17 Snow Storm prediction

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting a winter storm for much of Colorado beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 with total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with the potential for as much as 12 to 15 inches of snow east of I-25.

 National Weather Service

A large snowstorm is predicted to roll through metro Denver and the northeastern plains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Freezing temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low around 32 degrees. 

us_model-en_modez_2023011712_35_503_220

A Weather.us forecast model shows the potential accumulation levels of water-equivalent precipitation as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, for Colorado. Depending on the density of the snow, one inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow based on a common rule of thumb ratio of 10:1.

-Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions

3:24 p.m. Tuesday: Over 120 flights are delayed at Denver International Airport. Just before 3:30 p.m., DIA delayed 126 flights and canceled another 178. 16 percent of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled and 29% of Frontier flights. 

1:48 p.m. TuesdayWestbound Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon after a multi-vehicle crash. The closure is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening.

10:50 a.m. Tuesday: Colorado State Patrol is asking the public across the state to avoid travel Wednesday in wake of snow expected Tuesday night.

If travel is unavoidable on Wednesday, CSP has provided some helpful tips to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for the storm.

. Ensure tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”

. Refill washer fluid

. Check windshield wipers, and replace if needed

. Check to ensure all vehicle’s systems are functioning properly

. Hybrid and electric cars should be charged over night as colder temperatures drain the battery

. Drive slowly

. Scrape all windows of ice and remove all snow from your vehicle

. Check weather throughout your route and be prepared for changing conditions

CSP troopers suggest travelers to take ‘necessary precautions’ in cases of being stranded.

. Stay with your stranded vehicle, and place bright markers on the vehicle’s windshield or antenna

. Bring extra warm clothing, snow boots, and blankets, along with food and water in the event you are stranded for a significant period

. Carry a portable charger and charging bank to ensure ability to call for help

If traveling Wednesday, stay alert for first responders working in these adverse conditions, along with stranded motorist, CSP said in a press release.