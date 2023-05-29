Denver will see sunny skies and a high near 83 for Memorial Day.

It'll be a breezy day in the Mile High City, with the National Weather Service in Boulder forecasting a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Here's a look at this week's forecast from the weather service:

Tuesday: A high near 83, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Wednesday: Breezy with a high near 80. Rain showers likely with the possibility of a thunderstorm after noon.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 77, and a slight chance of rain. After noon, rain showers likely, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. A slight chance of rain; showers likely, thunderstorms possible after noon.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 71, rain, and possibly a thunderstorm in the forecast.