Tuesday continues a streak of warm temperatures in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach 82 degrees with sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 49 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Wednesday could bring slight chances of thunderstorms but skies are expected to clear up again Thursday, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 14 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.