Expect the week to kick off with some sunshine, warm temperatures and gusty winds.
But things could change quickly after that in and around Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The city is forecast to see a high near 81 degrees on Monday, which is just two degrees below the record high for March 28, set in 1963.
But the warm temps come with a red flag warning south at the Palmer Divide and in the eastern plains, as the additions of gusty winds and low humidity could lead to high fire danger. The warning is in effect from afternoon until evening Monday.
However, the next storm system arrives Tuesday "with colder and unsettled weather, and even a chance of a little snow down into the lower elevations by Tuesday night."
The mountains could see several inches of snow, the weather service predicts. The potential storm could also lead to slick travel over the higher mountain passes.
Denver's temps could drop to the 50s on Tuesday, with a 70% chance of precipitation, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 6-9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north 12-17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 3-4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North northeast wind 8-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.