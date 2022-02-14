A run of warm weather with highs in the 50s and 60s could be interrupted by Wednesday with chances of snow showers in the Denver area, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures could reach a high of 58 Monday with sunny skies then partly sunny skies Tuesday with a high of 60 degrees. Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 29 and 27 degrees, respectively, Monday and Tuesday, the agency said.
Then snow could begin falling as early as Tuesday night around 11 p.m., the weather service said.
Come Wednesday morning, a 70% chance of snow is likely mostly after 11 a.m. More snow is possible overnight, the agency said.
Wednesday's high is not expected to surpass 36 degrees, with an overnight low of 15 degrees, the weather service said.
Skies clear up Thursday with sunshine and temperatures expected to remain in the 40s, the weather service said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Snow likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.