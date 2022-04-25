A balmy Monday precedes a week of warm dry weather in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Monday's high could reach 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies, the agency said.
Temperatures jump into the 70s by Tuesday and will likely hit 80 degrees by Thursday, the weather service said.
No signs of rain or snow are expected and breezy skies are possible later in the week, the agency said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Winds between 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degree. Winds between 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Breezy.