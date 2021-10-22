A week of warm, dry weather is likely to continue this weekend before slight chances of rain showers appear early next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures could hit a high of 73 degrees Friday with sunny skies and mild breezes, the agency said. Overnight lows are expected to hit 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Sunshine and 60 to 70 degree weather lingers Saturday and Sunday, the agency predicts.
A blip of overnight showers are possible Saturday night.
Monday's high could peak at 75 degrees with strong winds followed by some showers Tuesday, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light and variable winds between 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Breezy.