Denver weather: Warm, pleasant Monday with slight chance of showers

Monsoonal rains appear to be taking a break as drying around metro Denver is forecast Monday and most of the week ahead.

Denver residents can expect a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible over the plains this afternoon into the early evening hours. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter along with wind gusts to 65 mph will be the main threat from the storms.

Otherwise, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Brief heavy rain, small hail along with wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89.