The last bout of warm weather is expected to expire Friday as rain and snow are likely to set in during the evening, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures could hit 68 degrees Friday with mostly cloudy skies followed by a 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m., and wind gusts up to 18 mph, the agency said,
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 34 degrees with an 80% chance of rain, the weather service said.
Snow is likely to sprinkle Saturday, throughout the weekend and into early next week. A couple inches of accumulation are expected, the weather service said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees and wind between 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday: Snow. High near 30 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.