Upcoming days in Denver are expected to warm up into the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Wednesday's high temperature is likely to reach 58 degrees with sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight lows drop down to 33 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Thursday rebounds to 66 degrees with temperatures steadily increasing through the weekend to a high of 73 degrees Sunday, the agency said.
No precipitation is expected during the upcoming stretch, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and breezes around 6 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as up to 18 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.