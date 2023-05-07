Another warm afternoon Sunday Denverites, with highs in the 70s, making for a great day to be at City, Washington or Bible parks.

Denver residents can expect a slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. As increasing clouds persist the high should reach 72 with south southwest winds blowing between 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

There will be scattered showers in the mountains today with snow falling mainly above 9,000 feet. A dusting to an inch of snow can be expected along the mountain ridges and minimal, if any, travel impacts are expected. Isolated showers and storms are possible across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

A storm or two may become strong with small hail and gusty winds mainly to the east of a line from Limon to Akron. Elevated fire weather conditions will exist in southern Elbert and Lincoln Counties.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.