High fire danger is expected in Denver Tuesday due to warmer than average temperatures and gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to hit 79 degrees with winds between 6 and 16 mph with gusts up to 26, the agency said.
Skies are expected to be mostly sunny Tuesday.
Temperatures are still expected to be well above average Wednesday. Breezes and warm temperatures stick around through Friday until colder temperatures and moisture settle in during the weekend, the agency predicted.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Wind between 7 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 6 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Breezy.