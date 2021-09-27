Monday is forecast to be the warmest day in Denver this week with temperatures reaching the 90s, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Monday's expected 90-degree high along with gusty winds up to 25 mph and low relative humidity means fire danger will be high, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to cool to 55 degrees followed by temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday and slight chances of rain and thunderstorms, the agency said.
The rest of the week is expected to cool into the 60s along with rain showers as a cold front moves into Colorado, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 13 mph with gusts up to 17 mph. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. A 20% chance of showers.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. A slight chance of showers after noon.