Denver could see warmer temperatures and mostly dry conditions on Thursday, forecasters say.
The forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 63 degrees and relatively light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The mountains are a different story. Snow showers could start developing there Thursday night, with a few showers extending onto the plains Friday morning, the weather service says.
More sunshine is expected in the city on Friday and Saturday, with temps in the high 60s.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.