Above-average temperatures and sunny skies are forecast for Denver to start the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver can expect a high of 73 degrees Monday, which is about 10 degrees above average, according to the Weather Service.

The warming trend continues Tuesday with a high of 77 and winds 16-21 mph and gusts up to 33 mph in the afternoon — enough to bring on a high fire watch from noon - 7 p.m.

Temps dip Wednesday with a high of 63 forecast along with a chance of rain, the Weather Service says.

Here's a look at the rest of this week's forecast from the Weather Service.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation increases to 60% in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.