111621-news-WeatherFeature02.JPG

Fran Lubecki-Wilde, left, and Isaiah Jackson enjoy the warm weather while hanging out at Cheesman Park on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Denver.

 Timothy Hurst, The Gazette

Get ready for a weekend in the sun.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver is expected to enjoy sunshine, light winds and a high near 47 degrees on Friday. The rest of the weekend is forecast to have similar conditions, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

It's a nice break from a week of occasional snow, highlighted by about 5 inches on Tuesday.

More warm, mild weather is expected Monday before a chance of snow Tuesday.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 5-9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday: A chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.