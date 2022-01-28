Get ready for a weekend in the sun.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver is expected to enjoy sunshine, light winds and a high near 47 degrees on Friday. The rest of the weekend is forecast to have similar conditions, with temperatures in the mid-50s.
It's a nice break from a week of occasional snow, highlighted by about 5 inches on Tuesday.
More warm, mild weather is expected Monday before a chance of snow Tuesday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 5-9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday: A chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.