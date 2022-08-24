Denver residents can expect sunshine and a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service.
Overnight lows will fall to near 61. The best chance for moisture will come on Thursday and Thursday night, with a 20% to 30% chance for showers.
Today will be a bit warmer, with scattered afternoon storms mainly over the Front Range mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/E3nZuvS5oj— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 24, 2022
Wind is south southwest at 5-9 mph, and will become northeast in the morning. Overnight gusts could reach 16 mph.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.