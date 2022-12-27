Near record-high temperatures are forecast Tuesday in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A high of 65 degrees is expected in Denver, the weather service says. The record high for Dec. 27 is 70, set in 1980.
Breezy conditions are also forecast, with a south-southwest wind 14 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph.
On Wednesday, there's a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 49.
The forecast for the rest of the week and into the New Year's holiday weekend calls for highs closer to the average of upper-30s and mid-40s with little chance of precipitation.