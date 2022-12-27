Sunny Denver Weather

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 87. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

Near record-high temperatures are forecast Tuesday in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A high of 65 degrees is expected in Denver, the weather service says. The record high for Dec. 27 is 70, set in 1980.

Breezy conditions are also forecast, with a south-southwest wind 14 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph.

On Wednesday, there's a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 49.

The forecast for the rest of the week and into the New Year's holiday weekend calls for highs closer to the average of upper-30s and mid-40s with little chance of precipitation. 