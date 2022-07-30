Temperatures across the Front Range will be near 90 degrees on Saturday with a chance of storms later in the day.
Forecasts call for a high of 89 degrees in Denver with a consistent breeze between 5 and 11 mph. Gusts could reach up to 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are likely in the high country and foothills. Is it unlikely Denver receives any of the precipitation, according to the weather service.
Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60's overnight.
Conditions will be similar on Sunday as temperatures are expected to rise into the low 90s. Current forecasts also predict a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Denver after 12 p.m.