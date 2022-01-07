A day after the National Weather Service in Boulder warned the Denver area about frostbite conditions, residents will likely see a significant difference.
It could be much warmer.
Friday's forecast in Denver calls for a high near 52 degrees with partly sunny skies and relatively light winds, the weather service says. Though more snowfall is expected in the mountains, the city is expected to not experience weather similar to Thursday, when residents woke up to single-digit temperatures and bitter cold — enough for the weather service to put out a Wind Chill Advisory.
Saturday's forecast calls for some slightly cooler temps with a high near 46 degrees, the weather service predicts, though there's a slight chance of rain and snow starting late morning.
The weekend wraps up with a high near 40 degrees and sunny skies on Sunday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m.-noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.