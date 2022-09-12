Warmer temperatures return to Denver this week, with Monday expected to start cool but turn sunny and dry with a high near 88 by mid-afternoon.
Increasing cloud cover is expected by Tuesday as chances of rain increase by mid-week. Wednesday could see the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms before mostly dry, sunny weather sets in through the end of the week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85.