Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week before more fall-like weather sets in and brings more active weather to Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wednesday could see sunny skies and a high near 72. A Red Flag warning for "critical" fire conditions is in place until 6 p.m., for much of the Interstate 25 corridor and eastern plains near Denver due to low humidity, strong wind gusts and dry conditions.
Rain showers are likely Thursday, bringing some potential relief to the conditions. Temps could dip to a high near 50, causing the rain to turn to snow showers after 9 p.m., the NWS said.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 46.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 7-9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8-13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.