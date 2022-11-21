Denver area residents can expect sunny skies Monday, with a high near 53 and a south wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The next weather system may bring a slight chance of snow to the high country from late Wednesday into early Thursday. Significant snow accumulations are not expected. Otherwise, it looks dry across the forecast area Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thanksgiving 🍗: Sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.