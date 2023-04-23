After cold temperatures and snow came through metro-Denver Saturday, Sunday looks to be much warmer.

Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 57 and light and variable winds to blow east northeast between 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Quiet weather is expected today with warmer and drier conditions across the region.

On Monday, precipitation chances will increase throughout the day, with best chances for accumulating snow showers for the high elevations and mountain passes.

A significant weather system is increasingly likely for Tuesday into Wednesday, with widespread and locally heavy precipitation anticipated. Heavy snowfall is expected for the mountains and foothills, and could bring high impacts if the current forecast trends hold.

For the lower elevations, a mix of rain and snow is likely, with details on amounts and impacts more uncertain at this time. Another system may bring additional precipitation later on Friday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.