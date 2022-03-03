Denver is likely to get another day of 70-degree temperatures and sunny skies Thursday ahead of a weekend full of snow, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures could hit 73 degrees with mostly sunny skies after Wednesday matched a 2009 record high of 74 degrees, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 41 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Warm weather lingers Friday with a predicted high of 68 degrees, the agency said.
Snow is likely Friday night and snow showers are possible throughout the weekend and early next week, the weather service said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach 16 mph. Snow likely, mainly before noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: High near 29 degrees. Snow. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. A chance of snow.