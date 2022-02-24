  • 9NEWS

This slow-moving system will move out Thursday afternoon, bringing clearing skies to much of the state. Daytime highs will barely make it into the lower 20s.

Coming off a historically cold day, Denver is expected to have another day of below-freezing temperatures. But this forecast also shows the city could start to warm up.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the city could see some sunshine with a high near 24 degrees. A cold front that arrived Monday is expected to stop producing snow by late morning.

Warmer temps are expected through the weekend, with a high near 31 with mostly sunny skies, the weather service predicts. However, there's a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

That forecast is followed by sunny weather on Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the 40s and 50s.

The forecast is a significant change compared to earlier in the week, when Denver experienced bitter cold. On Wednesday, the city fell to minus-7 degrees, topping a 123-year record. The previous mark was minus-4 degrees, set in 1899.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -9. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.