Coming off a historically cold day, Denver is expected to have another day of below-freezing temperatures. But this forecast also shows the city could start to warm up.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the city could see some sunshine with a high near 24 degrees. A cold front that arrived Monday is expected to stop producing snow by late morning.
Warmer temps are expected through the weekend, with a high near 31 with mostly sunny skies, the weather service predicts. However, there's a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
That forecast is followed by sunny weather on Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the 40s and 50s.
The forecast is a significant change compared to earlier in the week, when Denver experienced bitter cold. On Wednesday, the city fell to minus-7 degrees, topping a 123-year record. The previous mark was minus-4 degrees, set in 1899.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -9. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43. South wind around 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.