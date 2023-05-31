Denverites can expect warm weather and precipitation on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There is a 40% chance of showers, mostly after 2 p.m. Light wind will range from 9-14 mph throughout the day, with some gusts reaching as high as 22 mph.

Temperatures will dip in the evening to as low as 53. Chance of showers will increase to 50%, mainly before 11 p.m.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.