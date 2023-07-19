After a streak of 90+ degree days, Denver is forecast for afternoon showers and storms Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 6 to 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential of flash flooding.

“Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue this morning over the eastern border and mountains,” the weather service said in its forecast. “The main threats today will be lightning and wind gusts around 40 mph. A few stronger storms on the eastern plains could have hail up to golf ball size and wind gusts to 60 mph along with brief heavy rain. There is a low potential for burn area flash flooding this afternoon.”

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected to continue through midnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 63 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon, with a slight chance of storms between noon and 3 p.m., with more storms in the forecast after 3 p.m. Expect sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees.