Expect a sunny, warm start to the week, Denver.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver is forecast to see a high near 56 degrees on Monday with sunny skies and relatively light winds. However, the plains east of Interstate 25 could have wind gusts up to 40 mph.
That is followed by temperatures in the high 60s on Tuesday, the weather service predicts.
The weather could start shifting again Wednesday, with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon and evening, the weather service says. On Thursday, snow is expected to fall before 4 p.m.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 6-9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Snow likely before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.