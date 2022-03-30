041122-ot-valmont-dg07.JPG

One word to describe Wednesday's forecast in Denver? Windy.

Expect a cooler day with a high near 51 degrees and wind gusts up to 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The day, however, will have a lot of sunshine.

Temps are projected to increase Thursday, with more sunshine and a high near 66 degrees, the weather service predicts. More rain could fall Friday, particularly in the morning, with a high near 57 degrees, the weather service says. 

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 7-12 mph increasing to 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. South southwest wind 7-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday: A chance of rain showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8-9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6-13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.