A streak of mild, sunny weather is expected to follow a windy day in Denver Friday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Winds are likely to blow between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph gusts could reach 24 mph, the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 44 degrees Friday with sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight skies are likely to be mostly clear with a low of 15 degrees, the agency said.
Through the weekend and into early next week high temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine, the weather service said.
Temperatures could 61 by Tuesday the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.