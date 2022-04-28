High winds pose fire danger for Denver Friday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 66 degrees with winds between 8 and 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
A red flag warning is expected between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. indicating high fire danger due to powerful winds and low humidity, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures will likely drop to 40 degrees and gusty winds, the agency said.
Saturday brings sunshine with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 8 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Light and variable winds between 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. High near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.