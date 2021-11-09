Dry skies and gusty winds are expected in Denver Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 56 degrees with strong breezes between 6 and 11 mph increasing up to 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 31 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 32 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 6 and 11 mph with gusts up to 31 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday is expected to bring more strong winds and dry skies but overnight slight chance of snow and rain are possible at a 20% chance, the agency said.
Friday and throughout the weekend temperatures fluctuate between the 50s and 60s with no signs of rain or snow.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind between 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.