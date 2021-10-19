Gusty winds and sunny skies are expected in Denver on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of 33 degrees and breezes up to 24 mph, the weather service said.
The rest of the week's temperatures are forecast to be in the 60s and 70s with sunny skies, the agency said.
The forecast doesn't show any signs of precipitation all week.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph gusts could reach 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.