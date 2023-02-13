Another day of warm and sunny weather is expected in the Denver metro area Monday ahead of an incoming midweek winter storm, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday could see a high near 62 with light 5 mph wind. Tuesday could see a cooler high near 48, but with wind speeds that could reach as high as 28 mph.

A strong weather system is expected to bring snow to the forecast area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Moderate snow amounts for much of the area is expected, although locations to the south of I-70 could see the heaviest amounts. The most significant travel impacts will be along and south of I-70 — with lower effects towards the Wyoming/Colorado border.

A winter storm watch for the Palmer Divide and adjacent eastern plains will go into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, with travel expected to be impacted by heavy and blowing snow in that area.

A high near 25 is expected in the Denver metro area Wednesday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Snow. High near 24. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.