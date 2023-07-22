Saturday is expected to reach a high of 90 degrees with clear skies, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Meaning that Denver citizens can plan for summertime outings today, as long as they pack plenty of water and sunscreen.

Skies will likely remain mostly clear in the evening, with temperatures dropping to around 62 degrees.

There might be some showers over the mountains, but they aren't expected to travel to the metro area.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service for the days ahead:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.