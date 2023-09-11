Denver weather: Chance of rain Monday, close to cold enough for snow

After a hot start to September — 99 degrees on Sept. 1 — cool autumn-like weather has found its place in metro Denver to start Monday.

Denver residents can expect a chance of rain and thunderstorms before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Accumulated precipitation for the year is at 17.66 inches, which is 6.02 inches more than average.

Patchy fog before 10 a.m. otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Snow in September is not common in Denver, but it has happened a few times in the past.

On this date in Denver weather history:

In 1974: A trace of snow, the first of the season, ended the shortest period without snow, 94 days from June 9 through Sept. 10. A trace of snow also fell on June 8.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.