Showers and thunderstorms are likely to roll through Metro Denver Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, mainly after 4 p.m. with some storms producing heavy rain. Expect patchy fog before 9 a.m. and a high near 64 degrees. Winds from the north will increase throughout the day, ranging from 5-10 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

Flash flood warnings and a hazardous weather outlook have been established throughout the area Friday due to the possibility of heavy rainfall and large hail.

“Repeated rounds or widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms can be expected in these areas,” the weather service said in its forecast, “Stronger storms will be capable of producing 1 to 2 inches of rain in an hour or less.”

Looking ahead into Friday night, there’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m., with some storms likely to produce heavy rain. Expect a low of around 50 degrees.

Showers are expected to continue Saturday, with hot, sunny skies forecast for Sunday. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 88 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.